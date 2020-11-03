DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 27.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DP3J stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.51.

About DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

Downing THREE VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in interests in leisure, entertainment, and hotels; development and construction; and support services businesses.

