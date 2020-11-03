Downing Two VCT PLC (LON:DP2K) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Downing Two VCT PLC (LON:DP2K) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Two VCT stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. Downing Two VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.06.

