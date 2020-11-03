DREP Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.55 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, DREP has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $494,694.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.