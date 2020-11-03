Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

