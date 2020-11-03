Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.