Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 359 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SDY opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

