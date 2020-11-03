Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $187.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

