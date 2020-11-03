Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.4% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 471.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.98 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.