Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

