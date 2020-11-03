Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

