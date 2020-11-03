Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 746 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 252.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.83.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

