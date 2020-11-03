Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

SWK stock opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

