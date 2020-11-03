Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.