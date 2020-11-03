Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

