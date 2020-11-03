Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

