Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

