Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,315 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

