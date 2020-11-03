Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

