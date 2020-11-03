Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Target by 2.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

