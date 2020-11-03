Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

