Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

