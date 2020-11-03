Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.92 and its 200 day moving average is $267.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

