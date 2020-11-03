Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.