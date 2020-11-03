Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 296,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

