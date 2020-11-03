Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNKN. Robert W. Baird cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

