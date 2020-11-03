Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNKN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.11.

DNKN stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 157,168 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

