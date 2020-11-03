Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $411.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

