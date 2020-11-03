e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ELF opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,024 shares of company stock worth $4,673,564. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

