Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGRX opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.74 million, a PE ratio of -149.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

