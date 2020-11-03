Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

