Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

