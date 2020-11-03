EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) stock opened at GBX 75.82 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and a P/E ratio of 54.73. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.31.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

