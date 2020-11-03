Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Shares of EA stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $291,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

