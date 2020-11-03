Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

