Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.12. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

