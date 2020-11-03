Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,886,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 310.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

