Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $162,401,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

