Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -355.82 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock worth $5,784,217 in the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

