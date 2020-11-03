Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

NVST opened at $27.02 on Friday. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

