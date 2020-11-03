Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NVST opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

