Envista (NYSE:NVST) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

