EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.49. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

