Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

