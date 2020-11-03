Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 408,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

