Equitable (EQH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EQH opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -365.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

