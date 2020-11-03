ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,922 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 3,961 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 382,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 195,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

