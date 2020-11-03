Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,267,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

