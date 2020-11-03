Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97.

EXC stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.