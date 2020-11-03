Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPE. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.96.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after buying an additional 229,435 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,163,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,792,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.