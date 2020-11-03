Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exterran by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161,595 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Exterran by 19.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

